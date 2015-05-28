Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
MUMBAI The government wants to list ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of top oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), a company executive said.
"We have received a letter from the ministry on listing of ONGC Videsh," the executive said, adding the divestment department of the finance ministry was pushing for a sale. The executive did not wish to be named as the matter is not public.
He added that ONGC executives would favour delaying a listing, given current low oil prices.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Douglas Busvine)
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.