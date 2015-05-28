A technician opens a pressure gas valve inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI The government wants to list ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of top oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), a company executive said.

"We have received a letter from the ministry on listing of ONGC Videsh," the executive said, adding the divestment department of the finance ministry was pushing for a sale. The executive did not wish to be named as the matter is not public.

He added that ONGC executives would favour delaying a listing, given current low oil prices.

