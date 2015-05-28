US STOCKS-Tech propels Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI May 28 The Indian government wants to list ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of top Indian oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, a company executive said.
"We have received a letter from the ministry on listing of ONGC Videsh," the executive said, adding the divestment department of the finance ministry was pushing for a sale. The executive did not wish to be named as the matter is not public.
He added that ONGC executives would favour delaying a listing, given current low oil prices. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Douglas Busvine)
