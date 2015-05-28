MUMBAI May 28 The Indian government wants to list ONGC Videsh, the overseas arm of top Indian oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, a company executive said.

"We have received a letter from the ministry on listing of ONGC Videsh," the executive said, adding the divestment department of the finance ministry was pushing for a sale. The executive did not wish to be named as the matter is not public.

He added that ONGC executives would favour delaying a listing, given current low oil prices. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Douglas Busvine)