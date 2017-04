A technician works inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of oil and gas explorers fall after government delays decision on gas price hike.

India said on Wednesday it would take a decision by Nov. 15.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) falls 2.2 percent, Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS) down 0.9 percent.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) falls 0.7 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)