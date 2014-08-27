A technician opens a pressure gas valve inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corp(ONGC.NS) gain on Wednesday with dealers citing hopes of reforms on subsidies and gas prices ahead of the state-owned company's share sale.

ONGC shares were trading up 1.8 percent to 425.60 rupees as of 12:33 a.m.

The government plans to sell a stake in ONGC, India's largest oil and gas exploration company, later this year.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)