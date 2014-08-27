Sensex ends lower; posts biggest weekly gain in six
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corp(ONGC.NS) gain on Wednesday with dealers citing hopes of reforms on subsidies and gas prices ahead of the state-owned company's share sale.
ONGC shares were trading up 1.8 percent to 425.60 rupees as of 12:33 a.m.
The government plans to sell a stake in ONGC, India's largest oil and gas exploration company, later this year.
MUMBAI Federal Bank , a mid-sized private sector lender, is targeting a net interest margin of 3.25 percent in the fiscal year that began in April by focusing on growing its books, improving loan recovery and deposit portfolio, its chief executive officer said.