BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Jan 10 Shares in Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose as much as 3.6 percent on Thursday as part of a rally across oil companies after the oil ministry moved a proposal to raise diesel prices to the federal cabinet.
India's oil ministry has proposed to raise diesel prices by 1 rupee per month for 10 monhts and to increase the number of subsidised cylinders.
ONGC shares rose 3.1 percent as of 0416 GMT. Hindustan Petroleum Corp gained 2 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp rose 2.1 percent. Indian Oil Corporation was up 3.8 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.