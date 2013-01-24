India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Jan 24 Shares in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd rose 3.4 percent in pre-open trading on Thursday as the oil ministry is expected to soon recommend a revision in local gas prices.
The oil ministry will soon send the recommendations to the cabinet for consideration, a ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rafael Nam)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.