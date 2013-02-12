India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Feb 12 Shares in India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp gained 1.5 percent in pre-open trade on Tuesday, a day after its October-December net profit beat market expectations, helped by higher selling prices for oil and gas and slightly lower subsidy payouts to refineries.
ONGC posted net profit of 55.63 billion rupees ($1.04 billion) for December quarter and its sales rose 16 percent to 209.87 billion rupees. Analysts expected net profit of 53.7 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.