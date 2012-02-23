US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
NEW DELHI Feb 23 An Indian panel of ministers will meet on Feb 27 to discuss a share sale in state-run oil explorer and producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp , Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said.
The ministerial panel last week approved a plan to sell some of the government's shareholding in ONGC through a share auction but did not set any timeframe.
The government had planned to raise up to $2.5 billion through a public offering of ONGC shares but that plan was scrapped in October after tepid response from investors amid weak equity markets. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)