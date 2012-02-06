NEW DELHI Feb 6 A panel of Indian federal ministers will meet this month to decide on a share sale in state-run oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, and could consider the share auction route, a source in the oil ministry said.

Last October, the government deferred an up to $2.5 billion public offer in ONGC because of weak equity markets, slowing the government's divestment program and raising concerns of the impact on India's fiscal deficit.

"The auction window has been opened recently. We can do it quickly. There is less paperwork," the source, who did not wish to be identified, told reporters.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)