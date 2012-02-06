NEW DELHI Feb 6 A panel of Indian federal
ministers will meet this month to decide on a share sale in
state-run oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, and
could consider the share auction route, a source in the oil
ministry said.
Last October, the government deferred an up to $2.5 billion
public offer in ONGC because of weak equity
markets, slowing the government's divestment
program and raising concerns of the impact on India's fiscal
deficit.
"The auction window has been opened recently. We can do it
quickly. There is less paperwork," the source, who did not wish
to be identified, told reporters.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)