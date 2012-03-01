MUMBAI, March 1 Bids in a $2.5 billion
auction of shares in India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp
are still being reconciled with the funds received, and final
numbers will be published later in the day, the Bombay Stock
Exchange (BSE) said in a statement.
Bids in the auction were received for only about two-thirds
the shares on offer, television channels said, while one said
state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India stepped in to buy the
remainder of the shares.
Exchange data was not clear on the final amount of bids, and
bankers and officials at the Department of Disinvestment were
not available.
The Indian government was selling a 5 percent stake in ONGC
in the auction on stock exchanges.
