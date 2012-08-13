MUMBAI Aug 13 Shares in India's state-run producer Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose as much as 4.1 percent in early trade on Monday after the company reported a higher-than-expected jump in quarterly profit over the weekend.

The company benefited from higher crude oil prices and foreign exchange fluctuations and reported net profit of 60.8 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) for its fiscal first quarter ended June, up from 41.0 billion rupees a year earlier.

ONGC Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva also said the producer has made a fresh discovery at the D1 offshore field off India's western coast, which could boost in-place reserves at the field to an estimated 140 million tonnes of oil-equivalent from 82 million tonnes now.

Shares last gained 2.7 percent to 287.45 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)