BUZZ-State Bank of India shares rise after $2.3 bln share sale
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks
MUMBAI Aug 13 Shares in India's state-run producer Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose as much as 4.1 percent in early trade on Monday after the company reported a higher-than-expected jump in quarterly profit over the weekend.
The company benefited from higher crude oil prices and foreign exchange fluctuations and reported net profit of 60.8 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) for its fiscal first quarter ended June, up from 41.0 billion rupees a year earlier.
ONGC Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva also said the producer has made a fresh discovery at the D1 offshore field off India's western coast, which could boost in-place reserves at the field to an estimated 140 million tonnes of oil-equivalent from 82 million tonnes now.
Shares last gained 2.7 percent to 287.45 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
June 5 Indian shares ended at their record highs on Monday, in a session driven by lenders, although gains were subdued ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.