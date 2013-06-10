MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Indian state company ONGC (ONGC.NS) withdrew a statement issued earlier on Monday saying its ONGC Videsh unit and Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS) had signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from Videocon Group (VEDI.NS) for $2.48 billion.

"ONGC regrets to announce that the Press Release titled 'OVL and OIL sign definitive agreement to acquire interest in the Rovuma Area 1 Offshore Block in Mozambique' has been inadvertently issued. The above-referred Release stands withdrawn," it said in a statement.

