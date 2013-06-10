MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 10 Indian state company ONGC withdrew a statement issued earlier on Monday saying its ONGC Videsh unit and Oil India Ltd had signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from India's Videocon Group for $2.48 billion.

"ONGC regrets to announce that the Press Release titled 'OVL and OIL sign definitive agreement to acquire interest in the Rovuma Area 1 Offshore Block in Mozambique' has been inadvertently issued. The above-referred Release stands withdrawn," it said in a statement.