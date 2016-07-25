* Established Indian credits in demand as fund flows soar

By Frances Yoon

HONG KONG, July 25 (IFR) - Surging inflows into emerging-market credit funds helped ONGC Videsh Vankorneft nail tight pricing for a dual-tranche US dollar bond last week, raising expectations for other Indian corporate issuers waiting in the wings.

The subsidiary of India's state-owned Oil and Natural and Gas Corp priced $400 million 5.5-year and $600 million 10-year bonds at 175bp and 220bp over US Treasuries, respectively, levels that bankers said were close to estimated fair values and offered a minimal new-issue premiums.

Although Asian buyers took the majority of the bonds, US-based EM funds, flush with inflows from yield-hungry investors, placed sizable tickets, according to a banker on the deal.

The spike in US demand comes as Asian G3 credit benefits from a resurgence in global EM inflows. Less than two weeks ago, Sri Lanka's $1.5 billion dual-tranche sovereign issue drew overwhelming support from major global funds, with some placing orders of over $100 million.

A host of prospective Indian issuers are now lining up to sell debt and will hope for similar responses.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals began bookbuilding today for a US dollar five-year non-call three deal, at yield guidance of 5 percent area. Adani Transmission has been rumoured to be looking at a US dollar deal, and Export-Import Bank of India announced a mandate on Wednesday for bonds expected to be denominated in US dollars. Brexit flows

Weekly EM bond fund inflows hit a record $3.3 billion at the start of July, JP Morgan data showed, and remained strong at $2.3 billion for the following week, with the latest figure showing a preference for hard currency EM debt.

EM fixed-income flows are now at four-year highs, reaching $13.7 billion year to date, relative to outflows of $14.4 billion last year, according to JPM.

Investors are turning to EM funds in search of higher returns outside developed markets and those flows have accelerated since the UK referendum. Established credits in regions like Asia, where Brexit had had less of a direct impact, were especially popular, said the banker.

Offshore US accounts were allocated 17 percent of ONGC's 2.875 percent 2022s and 12 percent of the 3.75 percent 2026s. At the time of the issuer's last public US dollar deal two years ago, these accounts had only bought 8 percent of the two US dollar tranches.

In contrast, European allocations this time dropped to half of the 2014 level at 29 percent and 23 percent on the 2022s and 2026s, respectively.

"We have invested in ONGC Videsh dollar bonds as the pricing of the bonds on offer, although not fantastic, was reasonable," said a portfolio manager.

"Furthermore, ONGC Videsh is a well-known issuer, a quasi-sovereign and, given the stabilisation of commodity prices, it looked attractive enough for our portfolios."

Large inflows into EM bond funds have coincided with a lack of G3 bond supply from India, compounded by the maturing of outstanding bonds.

Including ONGC, Indian issuers have sold just $3.5 billion in G3 debt so far this year, down from $6.3 billion a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data. Opportunistic pricing

Aggressive pricing targets may still deter some investors, especially as Asian credits are already seen as being on the stingy side. One of the bankers said the tight pricing on the 5.5-year was deemed too opportunistic for certain accounts and pushed investors towards the longer tenor. The shorter tenor gathered far fewer orders at $875 million than the 10-year's US$1.4 billion.

"The bid for India is pretty good, more so in IG than high-yield, but at the right price," said another syndicate banker.

"It was okay to price flat to the curve because, in yield terms, the 10-year hit a lot of bogeys for the insurance guys."

The bonds were bid 2bp wider in secondaries, in line with a weaker backdrop the day after pricing.

The proceeds from the bonds will be used to repay a bridge loan used to acquire a 15 percent stake in the Vankor oilfield in Russia from Rosneft for $1.3 billion.

In terms of investor types, asset and fund managers took 62 percent and 55 percent of the 5.5-year and 10-year, banks 22 percent and 7 percent, private banks 12 percent and 3 percent, and sovereign wealth funds and insurers 4 percent and 35 percent.

The bonds are expected to score ratings of Baa2/BBB- (Moody's/S&P).

Citigroup and Standard Chartered were joint global coordinators. They were also joint bookrunners with DBS, Mizuho, MUFG and SMBC Nikko. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)