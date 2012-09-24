NEW DELHI, Sept 24 Oil and gas output from
India's ONGC Videsh in 2012/13 will be less than last fiscal
year's 8.7 million tonnes, its managing director said on Monday.
Output from a south Sudan field has been halted over
disputes, while production from Syrian fields has declined, D.K.
Sarraf told reporters.
State-run explorer ONGC invests in foreign assets
through its unit ONGC Videsh Ltd.
"Production in north Sudan is almost normal, but south Sudan
will take some months," Sarraf said. "Other than Sudan and
Syria, we would try to catch up the production (from other
fields) at last year's level, but some fields are also
declining."
He hoped that output from overseas assets could get a boost
from the next fiscal year as new fields in A1 and A3 in Myanmar
would be commissioned.
India, the world's fourth-biggest oil importer, buys nearly
80 percent of its oil needs as expanding refining capacity has
outpaced local oil output. ONGC's local oil output has been
almost stagnant for years.
