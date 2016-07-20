(Refiling for wider distribution)
By Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK, July 20 (IFR) - Marlette Funding got its
second-ever bond backed by personal loans easily over the line
on Wednesday, but investors said the primary market was still
wary of deals from the online lending industry.
Marlette's US$180m ABS was only the second personal loan
trade sold by an online lender since a scandal at Lending Club
led to the resignation of its CEO Renaud Laplanche.
Laplanche, a French entrepreneur, left the company he
founded after an internal probe found that under his watch
documentation was falsified on some loans in a US$22m pool sold
to Jefferies.
The events led to probes by the Department of Justice and
the New York Department of Financial Services.
Marlette's deal narrowed its pricing from guidance, but
investors said global low rates had turned all types of US
consumer debt-related assets with yield into a hot
commodity.
And similar deals from a year ago were pricing far tighter.
Marlette priced its top US$149m of 1-year Single A (rated by
Kroll) notes at 225bp over EDSF, tighter than a 235bp-250bp area
guidance, two investors said.
Last July, Citigroup cleared its top class of A3 (rated by
Moody's) bonds - one notch lower - of Prosper Marketplace loans
at 140bp over EDSF, according to IFR data.
Riskier Ba3 notes from Citigroup priced at 385bp over
interpolated swaps, whereas Marlette's BBs Wednesday printed at
a whopping 825bp over swaps.
By another measure, the BBs were about 75bp more than a deep
subprime auto ABS sold this week by lender Consumer Portfolio
Services, according to IFR data.
A BETTER BARGAIN?
Higher spreads on the Marlette paper come even though
investors said its bond issuance program was easier to get
comfortable with compared with other online platforms.
"Marlette's business model ensures an alignment of interests
among the company, the originating bank and institutional loan
buyers," Kroll Bond Ratings wrote in its presale report.
"Other marketplace lenders ... use their platform to
generate origination and servicing fees but do not retain a
direct economic interest in loans originated on their
platforms."
Even so, some investors in the niche of online loan ABS have
put a pause on new purchases.
"We have put anything unsecured, consumer-related on hold
for now," said Jason Merrill, a structured analyst at Penn
Mutual Asset Management, who was an early investor in online
loan securitizations.
"There are some things the market still needs to figure
out," he told IFR.
Rising delinquencies that in some cases have marched
100bp-200bp higher than advertised by sellers of big data-backed
bonds remain a chief concern, Merrill said.
But so were the prospects of tighter regulation for the
online lending sector.
Compass Point Research & Trading analysts said recent
comments made by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
around marketplace lending risks could give pause to banks
looking to partner up.
"We continue to believe that headline pressure, regulatory
uncertainty, and supervisory scrutiny will foster a
tentativeness among banks when considering partnerships with
marketplace lending platforms," they wrote last week after the
OCC gave the online industry more focus in its semi-annual
banking supervisory report.
REVIVALS IN PIPELINE
The hunt for yield, meanwhile, has prompted two banks with
exposure to online loans to revive postponed deals in the
primary market, buyside sources said.
Non-bank Jefferies has rekindled a roughly US$140m bond deal
of near-prime Lending Club loans, which was shelved for two
months after Laplanche stepped down from Lending Club.
Bankers said that Goldman Sachs could also look to bring out
its paused prime-quality Lending Club deal after Jefferies.
A Lending Club spokesperson declined to comment.
"Everyone's trying to get back on track," said one executive
at a rival online lender.
"If Lending Club can get that done, it would be a nice vote
of confidence in the sector."
