March 31 YouTube pioneer Michelle Phan, who
built a business empire around her popular makeup tutorials, on
Tuesday debuted a global online network devoted to beauty,
fashion and lifestyle that features original series by her and
other creators.
Phan launched the ICON network with Endemol Beyond, a
premium channel network owned by Endemol Shine Group.
The new network is available now in the United States and
the United Kingdom and will roll out across Western Europe and
Asia later this year, the company said.
ICON can be viewed on Google Inc's YouTube plus
streaming platforms such as Dailymotion, Roku and Pluto TV.
Content also will appear on social media and be syndicated to
other digital distributors.
Phan, 27, has attracted 7.5 million YouTube subscribers and
more than 1 billion views. She has launched a cosmetics line
with L'Oreal, co-founded a makeup subscription company
called Ipsy, started a music label and released a book.
Phan leads the creative direction for ICON, making her own
videos and mentoring others who provide content in areas such as
beauty, fashion, wellness, food and travel. The network signed
up YouTube stars with a collective 2.4 billion views, including
Blogilates star Cassey Ho and makeup artist Charis Lincoln.
Programming for ICON is produced with Endemol Shine and has
a different look than the webcam in the bedroom style of Phan's
earlier work, she said. "Because we want this to be a premium
network, I wanted to take content to the next level," Phan said.
Endemol Shine Group is a global production company and
distributor that is a joint venture of 21st Century Fox
and Apollo Global Management.
