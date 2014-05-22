* Flipkart buys majority stake in Myntra; to invest over
$100 mln
* Snapdeal raises $100 mln from investors including Temasek
* Indian online retail growing rapidly, Amazon expanding
(Updates with company confirmations, investment details, fresh
comments)
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, May 22 Flipkart, India's largest
e-tailer, on Thursday acquired the country's biggest fashion
portal Myntra, as Amazon.com Inc's rapid expansion in
the country stokes consolidation in the e-commerce industry
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but according
to one person with knowledge of the development, the transaction
is worth about $300 million.
The acquisition is likely to give Flipkart, set up by two
ex-Amazon employees in 2007, not just a stronger foothold in the
fast-growing online fashion market, but also the additional
scale it needs to fight competitors like Amazon, Flipkart
co-founder Binny Bansal said.
"This acquisition helps us grab a bigger market share and
compete better," he said.
Amazon, which entered India last June, has drawn up the
battle lines by slashing prices, launching next-day delivery,
adding new product categories and embarking on a high-voltage
advertisement campaign.
With growing competition, smaller e-commerce companies would
find it difficult to access fresh capital and cope with a price
war, forcing them to merge with bigger rivals, retail
consultants said.
Only 18 of the 52 e-commerce start ups in India - which
raised $700 million in venture capital funding in three years
ending 2012 - were able to raise follow-on investments last
year, investment bank Allegro Advisors said.
"The smaller companies who are growing and managing their
business well face a bigger threat of being acquired by the top
few companies than the ones who are not," said Ankur Bisen,
senior vice-president at retail consultancy Technopak.
The companies vying for a bigger slice of the Indian online
retail market include Flipkart, New Delhi-based marketplace
Snapdeal, Myntra, fashion e-tailer Jabong along with global
giants Amazon and eBay Inc.
Amazon is also looking for smaller acquisition targets in
India to boost its presence in the country, several investment
bankers said, piling pressure on home-grown players such as
Flipkart and Snapdeal.
The Indian e-commerce market was worth $13 billion in 2013,
with online travel accounting for over 70 percent of consumer
e-commerce transactions. Online sales of retail goods totaled
$1.6 billion in 2013, according to research firm Forrester, and
are expected to reach $76 billion by 2021, Technopak said.
By comparison, China's business and consumer e-commerce
sales may surpass $180 billion this year, with industry leader
Alibaba readying an initial public offering (IPO) worth more
than $15 billion.
FASHION CONSCIOUS
Bangalore-based Flipkart, which is popular for selling books
and electronics online, said it would invest over $100 million
in the fashion business over the next 12-18 months.
Private equity investors Tiger Global Management and Accel
Partners are investors in both Flipkart and Myntra.
Flipkart, which hit the $1 billion gross merchandise value
(GMV) mark in March this year, a year earlier than the company
expected, has received $560 million of funding since 2007.
Myntra, which sells products from over 650 brands like
Adidas, Calvin Klein and Levis, has a GMV of about $204 million.
GMV is an important e-commerce performance metric as the
revenue depends on gross merchandise sold and fees charged.
Both companies will be run independently, said Flipkart
co-founder Sachin Bansal.
In a separate deal, Snapdeal raised $100 million from five
investors including Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, its
second fund raising this year.
($1 = 58.7750 Indian Rupees)
