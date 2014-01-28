Jan 28 British online appliances retailer AO.com
is looking at valuing its initial public offering at 1 billion
pounds to 1.2 billion pounds in late 2014, the Financial Times
reported on Tuesday.
The company, formerly known as Appliances Online, is
targeting a valuation more than three times the 300 million
pounds estimated in September, the FT said, citing investors.
Online fashion retailer Boohoo.com is expected to announce
its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange in March for
a market capitalisation of about 500 million pounds, the
newspaper reported, citing sources.
AO.com and Boohoo.com could not be reached for comment
outside of regular business hours.