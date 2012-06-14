Reuters Market Eye - DBS says a 25 basis points cut in the repo rate is "all but certain", while the chances of a 50 bps cut would increase if WPI inflation comes in below expectations.

"Inflation will have to overshoot considerably (such as above 8 percent) to cause any rethink," DBS said referring to the case for a 25 bps rate cut.

DBS expects WPI to be 7.4 percent, while sees core inflation at 5 percent.

However, aggressive rate cuts to spur growth could backfire, as they may raise inflation beyond comfort levels and increase depreciation pressures on the rupee, they write.

