LONDON May 24 Spanish cable company ONO battled
through tough European credit market conditions and signed a 1.4
billion euro ($1.76 billion)loan refinancing to resolve its
looming 2013 maturities, the company announced on Thursday.
The company, also known as Cableuropa, entered into talks
with its lenders to address its debt pile last month in a bid to
take advantage of stronger credit market conditions and
refinance 1.4 billion euros of leveraged loans.
It met with some difficulties in a weakening environment
which meant that other options including a more costly amend and
extend process were also considered, banking sources said.
The new loan is the final step of ONO's long running
refinancing plan and means that ONO has no major debt maturities
until 2017.
The financing was agreed with Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Bankia, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
Instituto de Credito Oficial, ING, JP Morgan, Santander, Societe
Generale and Unicaja. Societe Generale was agent on the deal.
The new loan comprises an 890.7 million euro term loan A
paying a margin of 450 bps over EURIBOR; a 185 million euro term
loan B paying 525 bps over EURIBOR; and a 100 million euro
revolving credit facility paying 450 bps over EURIBOR.
The loans will be launched to a few relationship investors
although exact timing is still to be decided.
There is also a 224.3 million euro, bullet bridge loan
paying 525 bps over EURIBOR which is expected to be refinanced
though an appropriate debt instrument, subject to market
conditions, ONO said.
Under the new financing agreement, 1 billion euros and $1
billion of existing senior secured high yield bonds will become
part of the new senior bank facility which totals around 3.2
billion euros.
ONO started its refinancing programme in October 2010 when
it issued 700 million euros of senior secured bonds. That was
followed by 463 million euros of subordinated bonds in January
2011, 300 million euros of senior secured bonds in July 2011 and
$1 billion of senior secured bonds in February 2012.
($1 = 0.7948 euros)
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)