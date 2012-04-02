LONDON, April 2 Spanish cable company ONO is taking advantage of stronger credit market conditions to refinance 1.4 billion euros ($1.86 billion) of leveraged loans and extend a looming 2013 maturity date, banking sources said on Monday.

The company, which is also known as Cableuropa, is in the early stages of a refinancing of its senior debt. Societe Generale is the agent on the deal and Santander is also close to the deal, bankers said.

ONO could not immediately be reached for comment.

The refinancing is expected to be supported by a majority of ONO's existing lenders, the bankers added. The final structure of the refinancing and the new maturity date are still under discussion.

The loan refinancing follows a $1 billion high-yield bond, which ONO issued through SPV Nara Cable Funding in late January, and was increased from $400 million after strong demand.

The success of that bond deal, which diversified the company's debt to spread it evenly between bonds and loans, was crucial in helping the company to refinance its loan on improved terms rather than going through an expensive amendment and extension process, bankers said. ($1 = 0.7509 euros) (Editing by Tessa Walsh and Greg Mahlich)