MADRID, March 14 Shareholders of Spanish cable
company Ono are close to reaching a deal with Britain's Vodafone
on an offer to buy the cable group for around 7.2
billion euros ($10 billion), including debt, a source familiar
with the matter said.
On Thursday, shareholders in the private equity-backed Ono
agreed at a meeting to give the green light to a planned initial
public offering (IPO) of the company. But they were still
holding out for a deal with Vodafone, the source said.
"The final details of the bid are being negotiated, for now
Ono has delayed the presentations linked to the IPO to give
breathing room for the negotiations, and a preliminary agreement
could even be reached this Friday," the source said.
An initial offer from Vodafone was rebuffed by Ono in
February. Sources told Reuters last week that the British group
had raised its offer and reached a preliminary deal to buy the
group.
($1 = 0.7180 euros)
