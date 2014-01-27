Jan 26 Vodafone Group Plc is in talks to
acquire Spain's main cable operator Grupo Corporativo ONO SA
, which could derail ONO's plans for an initial
public offering, Bloomberg news reported, citing sources.
A deal could be announced in the next few weeks, Bloomberg
quoted one of the sources as saying.
Vodafone and ONO could not be reached for a comment outside
of regular working hours.
Sources told Reuters in December that Ono, once listed,
would likely be a takeover target for bigger competitors
Vodafone and Orange, which are trying to
capture a larger share of the Spanish market to make headway
against former monopoly Telefonica.