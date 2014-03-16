BRIEF-JAMES FLYNN REPORTS 5.83 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SELECTA BIOSCIENCES
* JAMES FLYNN REPORTS 5.83 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF JANUARY 12 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2jqsktO Further company coverage:
March 16 Britain's Vodafone has agreed to buy Spanish cable operator Ono for 7.2 billion euros ($10.03 billion) in a deal that is set to be announced on Monday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The purchase of private equity-backed Ono will be Vodafone's third European fixed-broadband acquisition in two years as the company seeks to improve its networks and shore up its European businesses after the $130 billion sale of its U.S. arm.
Vodafone declined to comment.
* JAMES FLYNN REPORTS 5.83 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF JANUARY 12 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2jqsktO Further company coverage:
* Simmons First National-termination fee of $18.0 million to be payable by First Texas to co upon termination of deal under some conditions - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to aggregate of 10.73 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: