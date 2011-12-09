BANGKOK Dec 9 Chip maker ON Semiconductor said it had decided to cease production at its Sanyo Semiconductor division on Rajana industrial estate in Thailand because it would cost too much to restore the facility, given the extent of damage from flooding.

Production at the Sanyo Semiconductor unit at Rojana and at its Bang Pa In site, both in central Ayutthaya province, was suspended in early October.

"...It is not financially viable for us to fully restart our probe, assembly and test operations in Thailand for an indefinite period, if at all," the Phoenix, Arizona-based company said in a statement published on its website.

"As such, the company is ceasing all production at its Sanyo sites in Ayutthaya, Thailand, and plans to maintain limited production at its Bang Pa In site," it said, adding about 1,600 employees at the Thai sites would be informed.

The bulk of its Thai operations would be permanently transferred to other existing facilities, including sites in Malaysia, the Philippines and China plus some external subcontractors, it said.

Thailand is the world's second-biggest maker of hard disk drives and flooding in central provinces, where Western Digital has factories, has caused disruption to global supply chains.

ON said some of its products that had been affected would be available before the end of 2011 but it was expected to take "multiple quarters" before output of more complex products was back at full pre-flood capacity.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra told reporters the flood damage to assets had been put at 1.3 trillion baht ($42.2 billion) and the government would need to invest in long-term flood defences to restore investors' confidence.