Aug 27 The Canadian province of Ontario on
Tuesday sold C$1 billion ($952 million) of five-year notes in a
reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen
by Reuters.
The deal consist of two parts, a C$400 million ($381
million) in sale to the public, and C$600 million ($571 million)
in a private placement. The terms of the sale apply to both
parts.
The 2.10 percent notes, due Sept. 8, 2018, were priced at
98.057 to yield 2.514 percent or 62 basis points over the
Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.
The total issue amount outstanding it now C$4.5 billion
($4.29 billion).