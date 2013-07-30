July 30 The Canadian province of Ontario on Tuesday sold C$750 million ($728 million) of bonds in a reopening of an existing issue due June 2, 2023, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.85 percent bonds were priced at 95.692 to yield 89 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager on the sale.