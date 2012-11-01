Nov 1 The Canadian province of Quebec on Thursday sold C$1 billion ($1 billion) of notes due June 2, 2023, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The notes were sold in two tranches of C$500 million with the same terms.

The 2.85 percent notes, due June 2, 2023, were priced at 99.736 to yield 2.879 percent or 97.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.