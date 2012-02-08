Feb 8 The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$600 million ($606 million) of debt in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.50 percent bonds, due June 2, 2043, were priced at 99.243 to yield 3.54 percent or 89.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The total issue amount is now C$1.2 billion ($1.21 billion).

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.