June 26 The Canadian province of Ontario on Tuesday sold C$750 million ($728 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.40 percent notes, due June 2, 2019, were priced at 113.223 to yield 2.322 percent or 84 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.