Namibia's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 7 pct
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
May 29 The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$600 million ($577 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.45 percent bonds, due June 2, 2045, were priced at 97.108 to yield 3.603 percent or 95.5 basis points.
The investment dealer arm of Bank of Nova Scotia was the lead manager of the sale.
The outstanding issue amount is now C$1.35 billion ($1.3 billion).
WINDHOEK, April 12 Namibia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7 percent on Wednesday, saying the level was appropriate to support economic growth.
GENEVA, April 12 World trade is on track to expand by 2.4 percent this year, though there is "deep uncertainty" about economic and policy developments, particularly in the United States, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday.