May 29 The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$600 million ($577 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.45 percent bonds, due June 2, 2045, were priced at 97.108 to yield 3.603 percent or 95.5 basis points.

The investment dealer arm of Bank of Nova Scotia was the lead manager of the sale.

The outstanding issue amount is now C$1.35 billion ($1.3 billion).