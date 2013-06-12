U.S. Senate banking chair wants financial rules reform by early 2018
March 30 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday he wants to pass a major piece of bank reform legislation by early next year at the latest.
June 12 The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$1.6 billion ($1.568 billion) of notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.85 percent notes, due June 2, 2023, were priced at 97.737 to yield 3.116 percent or 90.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The sale consists of C$600 million ($588 million) publicly sold notes, and C$1 billion ($980 million) of a private placement.
The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 30 The governor of Kansas on Thursday vetoed a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid for the poor under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) because the measure was not fiscally responsible and would still fund Planned Parenthood.