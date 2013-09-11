Sept 11 The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$750 million ($728 million) debt in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.45 percent bonds, due June 2, 2045, were priced at 85.45 to yield 4.294 percent or 101.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager of the sale.

The total outstanding issue amount is now C$3.95 billion ($3.83 billion).