BRIEF-EJF Capital LLC reports 8.2 pct stake in on Deck Capital Inc
* EJF Capital LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in on Deck Capital Inc as on March 31, 2017
Nov 20 The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$750 million ($714 million) of debt due June 2, 2024, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.50 percent debt was priced at 99.781 to yield 3.525 percent, or 86.5 basis points, according to the term sheet.
The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal.
* Progressive announces public offering of $850 million of senior notes
April 3 The Federal Reserve is inconsistent in the way it monitors big banks and that lack of consistency could make it difficult to identify emerging risks across banks, according to a study by auditors at the U.S. central bank released on Monday.