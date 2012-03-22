March 22 Ontario's renewable energy sector
breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday as the province announced
rate reductions for solar and wind power that were more modest
than some had feared and it repeated its commitment to renewable
power targets.
Following are some important developments in the history of
the program:
October 2009 - Ontario launches the most comprehensive and
generous set of feed-in tariffs in North America. The incentives
guarantee sellers of electricity produced from the sun, wind,
water, biomass and other green sources that their power will be
purchased for 20 years at fixed-rate, above-market prices.
January 20, 2010 - Ontario signs a C$7 billion ($7 billion)
agreement with a consortium led by South Korea's Samsung CDT
to build four wind and solar power-generating
clusters in the province with a combined generating capacity of
2,500 megawatt by 2016. The consortium will build four
manufacturing plants - to produce wind towers, solar inverters,
solar module assemblies and wind blades - in Ontario between
2013 and 2015. Ontario kicks in C$437 million in incentives to
the consortium, which angers some local manufacturing companies.
April 8, 2010 - The Ontario Power Authority awards
electricity contracts for 2,400 megawatt of power to 184
large-scale projects under the feed-in tariff program, enough
power for 600,000 homes. Half of the power is set to come from
onshore wind projects.
July 2010 - Ontario unexpectedly announces it will slash the
rate it pays to homeowners, farmers and small business for
electricity they produce from ground-mounted solar systems by 27
percent to 58.8 Canadian cents per kilowatt hour. After coming
under fire for proposing a cut just nine months after the launch
of the micro FIT program, aimed at small producers of renewable
energy, the province compromises on a smaller-than-planned rate
cut.
September 2010 - Japan initiates a trade dispute against
Canada, arguing that Ontario's Green Energy Act unfairly
discriminates against producers of green energy equipment
outside of Ontario. As part of the plan to create jobs, the act
demands that a certain percentage of equipment used in projects
in Ontario be made in the province.
February 11, 2011 - Ontario unexpectedly slaps a moratorium
on offshore wind projects pending further scientific research on
the industry. On-shore wind projects are not affected.
May 10, 2011 - The opposition Progressive Conservative
party, calling the FIT program wasteful and expensive, says it
will scrap it if the party wins the Oct. 6 Ontario provincial
election. The Conservatives also say they will scrap the Samsung
agreement as they believe it is not a contract but rather a
memorandum of understanding. They pledge to honor existing
contracts.
October 6, 2011 - Election day in Ontario. The Liberal Party
is re-elected, but with fewer seats in the legislature.
October 31, 2001 - Consultation begins for Ontario's FIT
program and continues to December 14. More than 200 written
submissions are received and 80 meetings held with various
groups.
March 22, 2012 - Ontario announces changes to its FIT plan
following its first-ever review.