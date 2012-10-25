Oct 25 The Canadian province of Ontario on Thursday sold C$1 billion ($1.01 billion) of notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 1.90 percent notes, due Sept. 8, 2017, were priced at 99.6720 to yield 1.971 percent or 52.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal was the lead manager of the sale.