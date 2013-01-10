Jan 10 Ontario on Thursday sold C$1.0 billion ($1.01 billion) of five-year notes due Sept. 8, 2018, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.10 percent notes were priced at 99.882 to yield 2.122 percent, or 59.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank