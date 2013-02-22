Feb 22 The Canadian province of Ontario on Friday sold C$500 million ($485.4 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.10 percent notes, due Sept. 8, 2018, were priced at 100.093 to yield 2.082 percent or 62 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The total amount now outstanding is C$2.5 billion ($2.4 billion).

In addition, C$1.0 billion notes ($971 million) were sold in the reopening. This transaction was a private placement. These notes will have the same price and yield as the public sale.

The total amount now outstanding is C$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion).

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.