Sept 19 The Canadian province of Ontario on Thursday sold C$750 million ($735 million) of 10-year notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.85 percent notes, due June 2, 2023, were priced at 93.806 to yield 3.613 percent or 91.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal was the lead manager of the sale.

The total issue amount outstanding is now C$9.35 billion ($9.17 billion).