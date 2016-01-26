* Targets two-thirds of workers without employer pension
* No consensus to expand Canada Pension Plan -minister
* Plan will have limited benefit for older workers
(Adds comments from Ontario premier, finance minister)
By Matt Scuffham
TORONTO, Jan 26 Ontario, Canada's most populous
province, said on Tuesday it will push ahead with the launch of
a new government pension plan rather than counting on an
expansion of the country's existing federal plan.
The Ontario Retirement Pension Plan (ORPP) is set to be
introduced in 2017 and is designed to benefit the two-thirds of
workers in Ontario who do not have an employer pension plan,
provincial officials said.
"Our government is unwavering in its focus on ensuring a
financially secure retirement for every worker in our province
through the Ontario Retirement Pension Plan," province Premier
Kathleen Wynne said.
Ontario has taken a two-track pension strategy since 2013,
preparing to introduce the ORPP while also waiting for a
possible expansion of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), the federal
plan that covers most working Canadians.
However, Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa said it had
so far proven too difficult to get the necessary agreement
required among Canada's provinces to expand the CPP.
"We advocated strongly for a CPP enhancement, as did the
federal government, but the consensus was not to be had," Sousa
told reporters.
Like other governments around the world, Canada faces a
challenge to provide for its aging population. By 2024, more
than 20 percent of Canadians are expected to be age 65 or older,
the traditional retirement age, according to federal government
data.
"Changes in the nature of work are compounding the problem.
The working world is no longer dominated by single job careers
and guaranteed workplace retirement plans," Wynne told
reporters.
Under the new Ontario plan, by 2020 every eligible worker in
Ontario will be part of either the ORPP or a comparable
workplace pension plan. The lowest-income earners will not be
required to contribute.
The plan, which will start paying benefits in 2022, is
designed to pay out up to 15 percent of individuals' earnings
over their career if they contribute to it for over 40 years.
It particularly targets younger workers at smaller companies
who may be well paid but are not offered a pension as part of
their benefits because it is too expensive for their employer to
provide one. Wynne said it will only have a limited benefit for
older workers.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Will
Dunham)