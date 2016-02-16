TORONTO Feb 16 Ontario, Canada's most populous
province, said on Tuesday it will delay the launch of a new
government pension plan until January 2017, having reached an
agreement with Ottawa to work together to enhance the federal
plan.
Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Ontario Finance
Minister Charles Sousa said in a joint statement they had agreed
to renew efforts to enhance the existing Canada Pension Plan
(CPP), a move that could mean a modest increase to both employer
and employee contributions.
The refusal of the previous federal Conservative government
to change the CPP had prompted Ontario's Liberal government to
go out on its own to boost retirement security for residents,
but the election of a federal Liberal government in October
opened the door to new cooperation.
"Ontario welcomes the federal government's leadership in
renewing a national dialogue to enhance the Canada Pension Plan
(CPP), and is committed to continuing to work collaboratively
with the federal government, provinces and territories to make
progress on a national solution that addresses the needs of
future retirees," the two finance departments said in a joint
statement.
The two governments said they will work with other provinces
and territories to "develop options" for CPP enhancements by the
end of May, in time for a meeting of finance ministers in June.
Ontario has taken a two-track pension strategy since 2013,
preparing to introduce the Ontario Retirement Pension Plan
(ORPP) while also waiting for a possible expansion of the CPP,
the federal plan that covers most working Canadians.
Under the Ontario plan, every eligible worker in Ontario
will be part of either the ORPP or a comparable workplace
pension plan. The lowest-income earners will not be required to
contribute.
Enrollment in the Ontario plan will now start in January
2017, a year later than the original start date, and the first
phase of contributions will start in January 2018, the statement
said.
Sousa had said in January it had so far proven too difficult
to get the necessary agreement required among Canada's provinces
to expand the CPP.
Like other governments around the world, Canada faces a
challenge to provide for its aging population. By 2024, more
than 20 percent of Canadians are expected to be age 65 or older,
the traditional retirement age, according to federal government
data.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Andrew Hay)