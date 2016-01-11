TORONTO Jan 11 The Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan (Teachers'), one of Canada's biggest investors, has
appointed veteran Danish investment professional Bjarne Graven
Larsen as its new chief investment officer (CIO) and executive
vice president.
Graven Larsen, 52, is a former CIO and executive board
member of ATP, Denmark's biggest pension plan and the fourth
largest in Europe. He was most recently chief financial officer
at holding company Novo A/S, majority shareholder in Danish
insulin maker Novo Nordisk.
Teachers', which is Canada's third biggest public pension
fund, said on Monday that Graven Larsen would report to its
Chief Executive Ron Mock and be based in Toronto. He will take
up the position on Feb. 1.
"With his investment expertise, global experience, forward
thinking on risk management and, importantly, hands-on work
within a total return framework, Bjarne is uniquely positioned
to be our chief investment officer," Mock said in a statement.
Teachers' and peers like the Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec have been among
the world's most active dealmakers in recent years, with major
bets on real estate, natural resources and infrastructure.
Teachers' managed net assets worth 154.5 billion Canadian
dollars ($109 billion) at the end of 2014.
Graven Larsen will succeed Neil Petroff, who retired in
June.
($1 = 1.4230 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Frances Kerry)