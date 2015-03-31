BRIEF-Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016
TORONTO, March 31 The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, one of Canada's biggest investors, said on Tuesday it had a 11.8 percent rate of return on its investments in 2014, bringing net assets to a record high C$154.5 billion ($121.5 billion).
The pension plan, a global dealmaker that administers the pension plan for public-system teachers in Canada's most populous province, said strong investment returns in stocks, bonds and real estate offset the dismal 19.4 percent one-year return in its natural resources portfolio, which suffered as oil prices plummeted. ($1 = 1.2719 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)
* BUYS SUPERMARKET IN OVIEDO/SPAIN FOR 5.8 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2pZ8SdR