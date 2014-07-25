BRIEF-Jordan Commercial Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 profit 1.3 million dinars versus 2.2 million dinars year ago
July 25 Ontex Group NV :
* Ontex Group Nv announces the exercise of the over allotment option and end of the stabilisation period in relation to its initial public offering
* Announces today exercise of over-allotment option by UBS Ltd, and end of stabilisation period, in relation to its initial public offering that ended on 24 June 2014
* UBS has chosen to exercise over-allotment option for 4,322,083 shares, raising, subject to successful closing thereof
* Additional gross proceeds for above mentioned certain selling shareholders of 77,797,494 euro Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 7.5 million dinars versus 5 million dinars year ago