BRUSSELS Aug 29 Belgian hygiene product company
Ontex on Friday said it had lowered costs to grow
margins in the second quarter, making up for higher raw material
prices and the weak rouble, Turkish lira and Australian dollar.
The group, which makes about half of its revenues from
producing diapers, said sales in its central European operations
grew by a quarter in spite of political uncertainty in Russia,
but the weakening Russian currency erased about half of these
gains.
Ontex, which also makes feminine care and adult incontinence
products, said it had started to hedge its foreign currency
exposure, although the impact is partly mitigated by local
production in Turkey and Russia.
The company said its core profit margin increased to 12.1
percent in the second quarter from 11.5 percent in the same
period last year.
Overall, the company made a core profit of 49.4 million
euros ($65.09 million) in the second quarter, an 11 percent
improvement year on year.
($1 = 0.7590 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)