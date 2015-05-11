BRUSSELS May 11 Belgian hygiene products maker Ontex on Monday reported a 5.7 percent increase in core profit (EBITDA) for the first quarter as revenue grew strongly in its growth markets and it kept costs low.

Core profit, adjusted for one-off items, grew to 52 million euros ($58 million), with margins expanding slightly from a year earlier to 12.29 percent.

Ontex, which makes nappies for babies and incontinence products for adults, lowered its debt to 536.8 million euros at the end of the first quarter from 862.1 million a year earlier.

The group said that it would remain focused on expanding its margins for the rest of the year, adding that year-on-year growth in the second quarter could be lower because of strong numbers in the comparable period last year. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)