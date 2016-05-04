May 4 Belgian hygiene products maker Ontex reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, driven by double-digit growth in the Middle East North Africa and so-called growth markets.

The diaper maker reported adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of 57.0 million euros ($65.5 million), beating the 53.8 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The double-digit growth in the MENA region and "growth markets" more than offset a contraction in its largest division, mature market retail that was hurt by negative impact of the British pound and the Polish zloty. ($1 = 0.8705 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)