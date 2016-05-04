May 4 Belgian hygiene products maker Ontex
reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings,
driven by double-digit growth in the Middle East North Africa
and so-called growth markets.
The diaper maker reported adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of
57.0 million euros ($65.5 million), beating the 53.8 million
euros expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
The double-digit growth in the MENA region and "growth
markets" more than offset a contraction in its largest division,
mature market retail that was hurt by negative impact of the
British pound and the Polish zloty.
($1 = 0.8705 euros)
(Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)