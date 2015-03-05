LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) -

* TPG, Goldman Sachs launch sale of 15.6 mln shares in Belgian nappy maker Ontex Group - bookrunners

* Sale of shares via investment vehicle Whitehaven represent around 23 percent of company's issued share capital

* Placement represents all of Whitehaven's residual holding

* Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch and UBS are bookrunners on the placing