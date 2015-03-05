BRIEF-iStar Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16
* Istar announces first quarter 2017 results and recent developments
LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) -
* TPG, Goldman Sachs launch sale of 15.6 mln shares in Belgian nappy maker Ontex Group - bookrunners
* Sale of shares via investment vehicle Whitehaven represent around 23 percent of company's issued share capital
* Placement represents all of Whitehaven's residual holding
* Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch and UBS are bookrunners on the placing Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Anjuli Davies)
* Istar announces first quarter 2017 results and recent developments
* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: