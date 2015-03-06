March 6 (Reuters) -

* TPG, Goldman Sachs complete sale of 15.6 million shares in nappy maker Ontex Group at a price of 25.5 euros per share

* The sale represents approximately 23% of the Ontex share capital

* Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch and UBS act as joint Bookrunners on the placing

* Closing of the placing is expected to occur on or about March 10